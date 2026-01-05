LETTER: A Christmas present for NV Energy

NV Energy complains, on the one hand, that it needs more money from homeowners to build more generating capacity, and demands, on the other hand, that homeowners who provide more generating capacity via solar panels must pay more. It seems to me that every solar panel that goes up reduces NV Energy’s need to buy expensive electricity to meet peak demand. I agree that solar homeowners aren’t being billed a fair amount: They should get a credit for their power generation at the maximum rate NV Energy pays for power they buy rather than generate. But NV Energy doesn’t care about fairness, it only wants to gouge the public.

The Public Utilities Commission turned a blind eye and handed NV Energy a fat Christmas present.