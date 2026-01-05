53°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: A Christmas present for NV Energy

Las Vegas Review-Journal
Las Vegas Review-Journal
More Stories
LETTER: Closing stores due to retail theft
LETTER: How to fix Obamacare?
Raiders owner Mark Davis. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Raiders have no respect for fans
The Dome of the U.S. Capitol Building. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LETTER: A new test for those who hold public office
William Childs Henderson
January 4, 2026 - 9:01 pm
 

NV Energy complains, on the one hand, that it needs more money from homeowners to build more generating capacity, and demands, on the other hand, that homeowners who provide more generating capacity via solar panels must pay more. It seems to me that every solar panel that goes up reduces NV Energy’s need to buy expensive electricity to meet peak demand. I agree that solar homeowners aren’t being billed a fair amount: They should get a credit for their power generation at the maximum rate NV Energy pays for power they buy rather than generate. But NV Energy doesn’t care about fairness, it only wants to gouge the public.

The Public Utilities Commission turned a blind eye and handed NV Energy a fat Christmas present.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Raiders owner Mark Davis. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Raiders have no respect for fans
Robert Hirst Las Vegas

The Raiders continue to abuse their fans and overstay their Las Vegas welcome, as every sports outlet and commentator indicated they were tanking for the first overall draft pick and yet the administrative leaders of this team insisted that was not the case.

MORE STORIES