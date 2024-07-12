LETTER: A circus at the Clark County government center

The circus the county commissioners are running is not helping everyday people and is hurting small business owners and over-regulating everything.

I have been racking my brain lately trying to think of one thing the Clark County Commission has done to make life easier and more enjoyable for the residents of Clark County.

The tourist bridge restrictions just gives the Metropolitan Police Department something more to do besides crime and traffic. The sidewalk vender fiasco is no different. The Red Rock housing lawsuit will cost us a bunch of money and gain us nothing.

Now they want red-light traffic cameras in Las Vegas that will cause more rear-end collisions and possibly be manipulated to bring in tons of money and increase our insurance rates even more.

The circus the county commissioners are running is not helping everyday people and is hurting small business owners and over-regulating everything. This is very similar to what is going on in California. We would be much better off without the commission so Metro could just do its jobs to make life safer for the people.