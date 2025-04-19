LETTER: A clear environmental injustice

Although Las Vegas is a city known for its bright lights and bold personality, many areas lack an essential component: open spaces. More natural areas are being lost as the area grows with new construction, taking with them clean air, shade and spaces for our communities to gather and develop.

Nature is not only a luxury but also a requirement for a desert town. The consequences of high temperatures, which have been getting worse in recent years, are reduced in our neighborhoods thanks to trees. Having parks and community gardens provide open, safe spaces for families to relax, kids to play and neighbors to get to know one another. Additionally, having access to outdoors can be an essential resource for people who are experiencing mental health issues or loneliness.

Unfortunately, the accessibility of green spaces ranges within Las Vegas. There is a clear injustice to the environment because lower-income neighborhoods frequently have fewer parks and less tree cover than wealthy ones. More open spaces for the public should be a top priority for city leaders, especially in underprivileged neighborhoods. Small changes can have a major effect, whether it’s planting trees along sidewalks or turning empty land into small parks. People can participate by planting trees, supporting community clean-up services or even starting their own community gardens.

In order for Las Vegas to be an area in which individuals can live well, rather than just survive, we need to protect the remaining environment and integrate it more into our everyday lives. The green areas are what maintain our communities, even though the Strip is what attracts tourists.