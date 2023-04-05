LETTER: A common-sense message to Las Vegas drivers

In a gambling town, there are no losers when coasting to a red light and driving within the speed limit.

Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 15 near Jean, on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Don’t be like the cheetah.

Las Vegas drivers need to calm their accelerator pedal for the good of all people. DUI and speeding accidents are rampant and costly to those killed and hurt. Repair costs and insurance rates rising.

With less speeding to a red light to check social media, fuel can be saved, reducing its cost due to supply and demand. In a gambling town, there are no losers when coasting to a red light and driving within the speed limit.