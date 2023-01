Clark County election workers set up voting booths at the Cora Coleman Senior Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Whose bright idea was it to marry ranked-choice voting with allowing anyone to vote in any primary (Question 3, 2022 election)? I’m a registered independent. I want to vote in primaries. I dislike ranked-choice voting. No matter. The former takes precedence over the latter. Therefore, I vote for something I dislike.