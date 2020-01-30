LETTER: A crime committed by the president?

Barack Obama.

We owe a thanks of gratitude to David Sweeney for his Jan. 25 Review-Journal letter to the editor. He notes: “There was, in fact, a crime committed by the president. An independent federal office has confirmed this, even though it is clear to any intelligent American with an open and independent mind.”

That is correct. The General Accounting Office found that President Barack Obama broke the law not once but seven times.

Mr. Sweeney then notes: “Election rigging and undue influence are crimes. Similarly, the massive resources devoted to a cover-up are illegal and viscerally offensive.”

Once again, a spot on take as with the recent inspector’s general report showing that the DOJ/FBI knew by January 2017 that there was no collusion between Team Trump and Russia. Yet Rod Rosenstein hired Robert Mueller in May 2017, who then spent $32 million in an attempt to cover up the wrongdoing by the DOJ/FBI, and attempted to induce Team Trump into obstruction charges.

Finally, Mr. Sweeney alerts us: “Conferred with our nation’s trust and bound by a solemn oath, our president overtly violated his oath, our trust and our laws. It is equally reprehensible that he and others so blatantly cover up those violations.”

I guess Mr. Sweeney isn’t aware of a treaty between Ukraine and United States that mandates cooperation in suspected corruption, such as the Biden-Burisma ties. Who signed this treaty? President Bill Clinton. Who voted for this treaty? Sen. Joe Biden.