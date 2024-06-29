94°F
Letters

LETTER: A dangerous combination

Sam Brown, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate.
Sam Brown, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Donna West Las Vegas
June 28, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Only recently, Donald Trump gave his MAGA seal of approval to Republican Senate candidate Sam Brown. This endorsement should not have been surprising to anyone who’s been paying attention – especially because the two have so much in common.

During his recent rally in Las Vegas, Mr. Trump made several outrageous and false statements, including that the election in Nevada was stolen from him twice, and that the rioters who stormed the capitol on Jan, 6 were “warriors.” Mr. Brown has made similar extreme statements of election denial and support for the Jan. 6 mob.

These rioters destroyed public property and ransacked government buildings - and their violent actions and attacks on law enforcement officers who were holding the line led to the deaths of five people.

And yet, Mr. Brown has said that these violent individuals were showing a “patriotic expression.” Mr. Brown was also on the frontline of efforts to overturn the election results in Nevada in 2020.

These comments are an insult to our men and women in uniform, and the fact that Mr. Brown and Mr. Trump are so eager to support crackpot conspiracy theories and back violent angry mobs over our law enforcement makes it clear just how unfit they both are for office.

While these election deniers band together in an attempt to win, Nevadans should take note: These are two men who would sooner throw your vote away if it’s not for them.

