LETTER: A dedicated warrior is done a disservice

The Pentagon has withdrawn Rear Adm. Michael Donnelly, U.S. Navy, from his promotion to vice admiral and new assignment as commander, 7th Fleet. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth made the announcement reversing himself just three weeks after appointing Admiral Donnelly to this critical command position. This decision effectively ends a distinguished 35-year career of an honorable and dedicated warrior.

Conservative news outlets and a handful of politicians questioned his appointment because one male sailor participated in “drag” during a talent show while Admiral Donnelly commanded the USS Ronald Reagan more than eight years ago. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Alabama, who never served in the military, feels these types of events are a sign of a military that “is too focused on political and cultural issues rather than readiness and lethality.” You have to be kidding me.

The Navy has a centuries-long tradition of “crossing the line.” Sailors who have never crossed the equator before are tested through initiation rites to become a “shellback.” Often times, sailors dress in drag and entertain through song and dance during these ceremonies.

To be clear, service members throughout our most trying deployments have participated in morale, welfare and recreation events that border on the farcical. These enable us to laugh, let off steam and relax with teammates while fostering esprit de corps. Service members dressing in drag and entertaining each other dates back to World War II.

Admiral Donnelly is a great American. He was chosen to serve at the top. This reversal is shockingly obtuse.