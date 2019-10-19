60°F
Letters

LETTER: A Democrat reviews the Democratic debate

Don Ellis Henderson
October 18, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

I am a Democrat, and I like competition. But Tuesday’s Democratic debate was beyond anything I believe we should be about.

First: We have too many contenders.

Second: Some of them were acting just like President Donald Trump when he was debating. My theory is if you can’t say something good about your competition, keep your mouth shut. All you’re doing is lowering your own bar.

Third: They did a good job on Mr. Trump, but they forgot about the country’s second-biggest divider, Moscow Mitch McConnell.

Fourth: By letting the media control the topics, the debaters played right into their playbook. All of the time should have been dedicated to how the Republicans are downgrading the good old USA, not what they are going to do if elected. The thing to concentrate on is winning the Senate and the House. Then, no matter who is president, they will have control. If that doesn’t happen, their ambitious policies will be for naught.

If the Dems handle the ongoing GOP disasters, they are a shoe-in. But if they fumble and let the media pick them apart, it could be their greatest defeat.

THE LATEST
LETTER: The Scott Gragson DUI case
Bob Baker Las Vegas

After reading about the Scott Gragson DUI indictment, I can see that his attorneys must have gone to the Johnnie Cochran class on how to win every time.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
LETTER: Trump steps in the same sinkhole
Roy Grosser Las Vegas

Isn’t there a pleasant (for Democrats) irony in President Donald Trump’s present difficulties?

Fire investigators examines the path of the Saddleridge fire around a transformer tower suspect ...
LETTER: Fiddling while California burns
Ed Dornlas Las Vegas

The fires burn in California and the whole story goes untold. Pacific Gas Electric has been punished into bankruptcy. Its customers are without power and still the place burns.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
LETTER: The NBA’s false front
David Jaronik Pahrump

Thanks to Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney for his Oct. 12 column comparing the NBA and the WWE.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Gun laws don’t work
Lev Schneiderman Las Vegas

From the day Cain killed Abel, no one has come up with a solution to stop one person from killing another.

Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae
LETTER: Las Vegas has right idea on the homeless
Paul Grasewicz Las Vegas

The city of Las Vegas has produced an excellent initiative to address the issue of homeless people camping or sleeping along roads, sidewalks and in public areas.