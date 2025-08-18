LETTER: A Democratic mess

The Review-Journal reported that Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto said the National Guard should focus on protecting national security and responding to emergencies, not assisting with Donald Trump’s “indiscriminate mass deportations that are hurting hard-working Nevada families.”

But if Sen. Cortez Masto and her Democratic colleagues had prevented more than 3 million illegal immigrants from crossing our border during the Biden administration, maybe President Trump and Gov. Joe Lombardo wouldn’t be in this position.

I personally thank them. I spent 20 years of my life serving in the U.S. Air Force to keep America safe, and Sen. Cortez Masto’s party is trying to destroy it.