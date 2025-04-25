LETTER: A deterrent to vehicle registration in Nevada

We constantly hear complaints about vehicles on our roads that don’t appear to be appropriately registered here. As a 16-year local resident, with no accidents or traffic violations, could the reason that people don’t comply be the cost involved to do so?

First, a registration renewal requires a smog test that has nothing to do with the vehicle’s ability to be operated safely on our roads, just for emissions. That’s about $25. Annually. Next, we have the annual renewal fee. That’s a joke. Hundreds of dollars for ridiculous other fees than the renewal itself. Add to this, our cost of auto insurance is about the highest in the country.

I can’t say I blame the scofflaws.