75°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: A deterrent to vehicle registration in Nevada

(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
More Stories
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: The curse of the orange cones
(Las Vegas Review-Journall)
LETTER: Appliances and water use
The Las Vegas Strip skyline. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Remembering the old Vegas
(Milkovasa/Dreamstime/TNS)
LETTER: It’s about the water, stupid
David Lyons Las Vegas
April 24, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

We constantly hear complaints about vehicles on our roads that don’t appear to be appropriately registered here. As a 16-year local resident, with no accidents or traffic violations, could the reason that people don’t comply be the cost involved to do so?

First, a registration renewal requires a smog test that has nothing to do with the vehicle’s ability to be operated safely on our roads, just for emissions. That’s about $25. Annually. Next, we have the annual renewal fee. That’s a joke. Hundreds of dollars for ridiculous other fees than the renewal itself. Add to this, our cost of auto insurance is about the highest in the country.

I can’t say I blame the scofflaws.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Harvard on the dole
Bob Darling Henderson

Why does the school need federal money?

MORE STORIES