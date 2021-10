The city of Las Vegas, the mayor, the council members, and the legal staff should all be sued.

This June 11, 2020, file photo shows Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

There is no doubt that the city of Las Vegas, the mayor, the council members, and the legal staff should all be sued for non-compliance with the Review-Journal’s request for video and info on the Fiore altercation (Monday Review-Journal).

Shame on them all. I guess a different mob now runs Las Vegas.