President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

In an effort to be certain that his Henderson rally did not turn into a super-spreader event, President Donald Trump has asked all attendees of his rally to quarantine in place for 14 days. He reminded everyone of what he said to Bob Woodward, “The virus is airborne, highly contagious and dangerous.” All in attendance have agreed to his request so they can keep our community safe.

Just kidding.