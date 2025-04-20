LETTER: A ‘fair’ share and the rich

I am fed up with hearing: “Pay your fair share, tax the rich more.” The top 1 percent (the so-called rich) pay 40 percent of the federal income tax now.

We all file a tax return. Well, some of us do. The tax code tells us what we are allowed to claim, deduct or credit. That claim applies to the rich and to all the rest of us. If we follow the guidelines in the tax code, we all pay what is appropriate. Like it or not, the rich pay their taxes and they take advantage of all the deductions. It’s the same for all of us.

If you do not like the IRS tax code as it is now, work to change the way taxes are collected. Stop bellyaching about someone else’s financial status.