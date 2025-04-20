63°F
Letters

LETTER: A ‘fair’ share and the rich

(Bloomberg photo by Daniel Acker)
More Stories
Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nevada. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Democrats and a Contract For America
Steve Sisolak. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: ‘Lockdown’ Steve Sisolak back in the picture
President Donald Trump. (Pool via AP)
LETTER: Trump confusion over tariffs and trade
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Use existing laws to deal with e-bike scofflaws
Marvin Wear Las Vegas
April 19, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

I am fed up with hearing: “Pay your fair share, tax the rich more.” The top 1 percent (the so-called rich) pay 40 percent of the federal income tax now.

We all file a tax return. Well, some of us do. The tax code tells us what we are allowed to claim, deduct or credit. That claim applies to the rich and to all the rest of us. If we follow the guidelines in the tax code, we all pay what is appropriate. Like it or not, the rich pay their taxes and they take advantage of all the deductions. It’s the same for all of us.

If you do not like the IRS tax code as it is now, work to change the way taxes are collected. Stop bellyaching about someone else’s financial status.

On the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth ...
LETTER: It’s always about the rich
Tony Kyriacou Henderson

While we watch our 401(k) dwindle at an alarming rate and sell off stocks to pay the mortgage, the oligarchs are unfazed as they have ample resources to weather the storm.

Gov. Joe Lombardo. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Gov. Lombardo shoots off his mouth
Tracey Howard Las Vegas

How disappointing to hear that Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo decided to bash his constituents by calling the people who protested Donald Trump stupid.

The Nevada State Legislature Building. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Nevada Democrats seek to ‘reset’ property taxes
William Pfund Las Vegas

Amazing how the Democrats in the Nevada Legislature introduce a bill to “reset” property tax depreciation on homes, which is essentially a tax increase on homeowners.

