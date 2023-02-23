40°F
Letters

LETTER: A Fair Tax would never pass

Robert W. Arnold Las Vegas
February 22, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

In her Feb. 12 commentary, Sen. Jacky Rosen argues that the Fair Tax proposal would be burdensome for hard-working Nevada families. But this is misleading. There are 222 Republicans in the House and only 25 have signed on to this plan. No Senate Republicans would favor this. So Sen. Rosen sounds the alarm on a problem that doesn’t exist and a proposal that she knows doesn’t stand a chance of ever passing.

You know what right now is burdensome to all Nevadans? The massive influx of illegal migrants and their cheap labor. The massive spending bills Sen. Rosen always votes for that have given us inflation. Gas and food prices are sky high because of Sen. Rosen’s votes.

Yes, the tax plan by 25 Republicans plan would be burdensome to hard-working Nevada families. But Sen. Rosen’s votes are burdensome to Nevada families. Deflection seems to work in Nevada, but demagogues are who they are.

THE LATEST
In this Nov. 7, 2020, file photo Vice President-elect Kamala Harris holds hands with President- ...
LETTER: God would likely align himself with the Democrats
Matthew Maseratti Las Vegas

God, who loved us all and through his only son gave to the poor and fed the hungry, would likely align politically with the Democrats if he were to visit 2023 America.

Gasoline prices are displayed outside a convenience store as a motorist drives by, Thursday, Ma ...
LETTER: Lombardo bungles first crisis
Robert Perreault Las Vegas

So the gas pipeline leak, Gov. Joe Lombardo’s first crisis, turns out to be a nothing burger.

The California state flag flies next to a home on Highway 94 south Potrero, Calif., on Monday, ...
LETTER: A wall around California
Richard Rorex Apple Valley, California

Some parts of the Golden State would like to be part of something else.

