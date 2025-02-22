LETTER: A fox in the people’s hen house

In her Saturday letter, Nita Griffin Jaynes said she would trust Elon Musk “more than any federal government employee.” I find that surprising because the government is the people and the federal workforce (also citizens) does many positive things. They see to it that roads and bridges get built; that our food, water and air are tested for contaminants; that checks go out on time to veterans seniors, the disabled and children; that our national secrets are kept safe from foreign discovery; that our military keeps us safe from invaders; that we have access to books through libraries; that children can learn (public schools); that new medical treatments continue to be discovered and so on.

The government does not make or take a profit. Tax dollars are spent on goods and services that citizens ask for through their representatives. Taxpayer money received annually is spent with the American people, not federal employees, reaping the benefits. The government is supposed to work for all Americans, not just the rich.

Mr. Musk’s many businesses are grounded in making profits to enrich him and anyone around him who is willing to bend the knee to his superiority. He has no interest in making our lives better. He sees himself as the smartest man in the room — an attitude on display during the Feb. 11 Oval Office news conference — and most Americans as his potential low-wage working fodder.

Mr. Musk is a fox in the American people’s hen house. Trust is an earned commodity. What has Mr. Musk done for you or any other American to earn trust? As far as I can see, nothing.