52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: A fox in the people’s hen house

Elon Musk. (Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP)
Elon Musk. (Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP)
More Stories
People gather ahead of an appearance by Donald Trump at a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds i ...
LETTER: Deluded Trump voters will pay the price for blind loyalty
(Ken Bohn/San Diego Zoo Safari Park via AP)
LETTER: Las Vegas needs a zoo
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Read or feed?
Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
LETTER: Democrats panic over DOGE
Linda Wallers Las Vegas
February 21, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

In her Saturday letter, Nita Griffin Jaynes said she would trust Elon Musk “more than any federal government employee.” I find that surprising because the government is the people and the federal workforce (also citizens) does many positive things. They see to it that roads and bridges get built; that our food, water and air are tested for contaminants; that checks go out on time to veterans seniors, the disabled and children; that our national secrets are kept safe from foreign discovery; that our military keeps us safe from invaders; that we have access to books through libraries; that children can learn (public schools); that new medical treatments continue to be discovered and so on.

The government does not make or take a profit. Tax dollars are spent on goods and services that citizens ask for through their representatives. Taxpayer money received annually is spent with the American people, not federal employees, reaping the benefits. The government is supposed to work for all Americans, not just the rich.

Mr. Musk’s many businesses are grounded in making profits to enrich him and anyone around him who is willing to bend the knee to his superiority. He has no interest in making our lives better. He sees himself as the smartest man in the room — an attitude on display during the Feb. 11 Oval Office news conference — and most Americans as his potential low-wage working fodder.

Mr. Musk is a fox in the American people’s hen house. Trust is an earned commodity. What has Mr. Musk done for you or any other American to earn trust? As far as I can see, nothing.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Ken Bohn/San Diego Zoo Safari Park via AP)
LETTER: Las Vegas needs a zoo
Steve Lake Las Vegas

With the support of some of the hotel/casinos and a few major benefactors, a first-class zoo can become a reality.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Read or feed?
Tim Underwood Las Vegas

Nevada Democrats want schools to be de facto parents.

Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
LETTER: Democrats panic over DOGE
Dusty McClendon Las Vegas

Why exactly is it controversial with the Democrats to identify illicit payments to be made utilizing our taxpayer dollars?

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
LETTER: Buyer’s remorse? No way
Mike Edens Las Vegas

The facts clearly show that President Trump has exceeded America’s expectations.

A sign notifying a supply shortage of fresh eggs is posted in the egg section at a Las Vegas Sm ...
LETTER: Playing chicken
Randy Klein Henderson

The eggxasperating Legislature.

MORE STORIES