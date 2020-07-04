91°F
Letters

LETTER: A full Raiders stadium for their Las Vegas debut?

Paul Grasewicz Las Vegas
July 3, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

I am a Las Vegas Raiders season ticket holder. Yet I understand that social distancing is critical for stopping the spread of the coronavirus. We cannot pack 30,000 to 50,000 people into our new football stadium without dire results — massive illness and death.

Gov. Steve Sisolak must not bend to the intense pressure and open the new stadium to such crowds. If he does, to be consistent and fair, the governor must allow all Vegas shows to reopen, concerts to go forward, large conventions to return and essentially open up Vegas as if the virus didn’t exist – and then be answerable for the dire consequences.

The NFL is being irresponsible to force states into this predicament. The NBA, MLB, UFC, tennis and other professional sports made the difficult decision to not have live audiences in order to protect their athletes and the general public. It is shocking the NFL is not willing to operate in a prudent manner to safeguard the players and the fans.

We are having to live through an extraordinary ime. Las Vegas has waited years for a NFL team. We can wait until a vaccine is available to assure a safe, fun stadium experience.

