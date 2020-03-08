62°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: A great deal for the NFL’s Raiders

Jim Cassidy Henderson
March 7, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

In 2018, the government of Henderson sold a piece of land to the NFL’s Raiders for their headquarters at the bargain basement price of $6 million even though the property was appraised at $12 million. Why?

We were told it was a terrific economic development move.

So fast forward to last month when we learn that the Raiders have sold the facility, still under construction, to a Chicago-based investor. He bought it for $191 million and has given a lease back to the team. Well, hot dawg. It has indeed turned out to be a terrific economic development move — not for us, the little people in Henderson, but for the Raiders.

When the NFL season starts, let’s see where Henderson government officials wind up sitting. If their efforts actually result in them becoming luminaries in the blue skies of the Las Vegas Raiders, we can wave at them from the Strip.

MOST READ
1
Person tied to Las Vegas charter school under coronavirus quarantine
Person tied to Las Vegas charter school under coronavirus quarantine
2
Some tourists doubt Strip casino cleaning efforts amid virus spread
Some tourists doubt Strip casino cleaning efforts amid virus spread
3
Updated: Coronavirus cancellations, changes for conventions, sports, schools
Updated: Coronavirus cancellations, changes for conventions, sports, schools
4
Exhibitor reverses course, stays in ConExpo-Con/Ag amid virus concerns
Exhibitor reverses course, stays in ConExpo-Con/Ag amid virus concerns
5
Governor doesn’t take questions during coronavirus address
Governor doesn’t take questions during coronavirus address
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
AP Photo/Alan Diaz
LETTER: Donald Trump and the economy
Bob Jack North Las Vegas

There are more jobs available than there are skilled people to fulfill them.