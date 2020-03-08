LETTER: A great deal for the NFL’s Raiders

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

In 2018, the government of Henderson sold a piece of land to the NFL’s Raiders for their headquarters at the bargain basement price of $6 million even though the property was appraised at $12 million. Why?

We were told it was a terrific economic development move.

So fast forward to last month when we learn that the Raiders have sold the facility, still under construction, to a Chicago-based investor. He bought it for $191 million and has given a lease back to the team. Well, hot dawg. It has indeed turned out to be a terrific economic development move — not for us, the little people in Henderson, but for the Raiders.

When the NFL season starts, let’s see where Henderson government officials wind up sitting. If their efforts actually result in them becoming luminaries in the blue skies of the Las Vegas Raiders, we can wave at them from the Strip.