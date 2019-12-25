44°F
Letters

LETTER: A holiday poem

David Dandrea Henderson
December 24, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

On Christmas Day it was under her tree. A note for Nancy, but what did she see? She opened the note and it made her weep. It was from Santa Trump. I just said “beep beep.”

LETTER: The FBI’s black eye
Brandon Taylor Henderson

Democrats abused the power of the FISA court, and now we risk being unable to prevent an attack.

LETTER: Trump investigations and wasted money
David Dandrea Henderson

The sad part about Congress and the investigations that never end is that millions of taxpayer dollars have been wasted.