In this July 27, 1962, file photo, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., is arrested by Albany's Chief of Police Laurie Pritchett after praying at City Hall in Albany, Ga. King participated in a month's long campaign of local anti-segregation led by the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. (AP)

A person recently said to me, “Blacks have come a long way.” Can the same be said about about whites who want to maintain a whitewash view of history and feel threatened by the honest truth about our horrible past of racial injustices?