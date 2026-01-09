39°F
LETTER: A jury duty summons in the mail

Loretta A. Eichelberger North Las Vegas
January 8, 2026 - 9:00 pm
 

The first exciting news of the New Year in my mail was a notice for jury duty. How do you expect a 95-year-old person — maybe they drive, maybe they need to ride the bus or take a cab — to go to jury duty? The cost for transportation could be more than a day’s pay for jury duty.

I spoke with my 89-year-old sister-in-law in California, and she had received a jury summons this past week, and she doesn’t drive. This is ridiculous.

With all the Clark County election employees, why isn’t there someone smart enough to find a method of purging these lists? How many dead people have been sent jury duty or election notices? Think of the taxpayer money spent sending all this wasteful mail.

Now I will call the county and waste time trying to reach someone by phone or online to ask, “When are you going to delete my name on your jury list?”

