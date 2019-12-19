LETTER: A lack of concern about a criminal and corrupt president

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. gavels as the House votes 232-196 to pass resolution on impeachment procedure. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

I have been reading the recent letters to the editor in the Review-Journal about the impeachment of President Donald J. Trump. I have been surprised by the lack of concern many writers have expressed about a criminal and corrupt president in America’s White House. I have also been concerned about their attacks against the Democrats who are trying to hold Mr. Trump accountable.

Holding politicians accountable for wrong deeds should be something every citizen values. The facts are clear: Russian leader Vladimir Putin admitted in Helsinki that he helped Mr. Trump win the election in 2016, and the Mueller report confirmed that the Trump campaign “welcomed that help.” Mr. Trump confessed that he asked the president of Ukraine to do him a personal political favor in exchange for $400 million of taxpayer money, the very definition of quid pro quo. Not only did Mr. Trump confess in public on television to this unconstitutional act, the rough transcript of the call he released to the public confirmed that is what he had done.

Maybe these letter writers are following the Kellyanne Conway approach to the truth, believing there are “alternative facts.”

America can survive only if we can agree on the “facts.” You can have your own opinion about how bad the facts are for the president, but there is only one set of facts. Our democracy depends upon us agreeing to seek the facts and find the truth no matter how damaging they may be to any one politician.