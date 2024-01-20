50°F
Letters

LETTER: A legitimate protest that went south

Mike Morgan Las Vegas
January 19, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 
The U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
I am astounded each time I see Jan. 6, 2021, referred to as an “insurrection” or “a day we almost lost our democracy.” It illustrates the extent to which so many people have been emotionally and intellectually abused by the media.

Jan. 6 started as a protest over legitimate concerns regarding the election that quickly turned into a riot. Poor security planning and crowd control by Capitol police played a significant role in the escalation of hostilities. Recently released video footage from that day shows Capitol police fired rubber bullets and tear gas into the crowd while everyone was standing at the base of the stairs. Then, as the crowd became angered and rushed up the steps, several locked doors were opened by Capitol police allowing protesters to enter the building.

While none of this is acceptable, and many people on both sides bear responsibility, it’s important to accurately describe what happened that day. It was a protest that got out of hand. It’s absurd that anyone believes our government could be overthrown by several hundred unarmed protesters led by a man wearing Speedos and a Viking hat.

