An adult bald eagle is counted for the annual eagle survey conducted by the National Park Service on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Lake Mead. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

What a smack in the face that bald eagles and golden eagles are allowed to be lawfully killed by wind farms under federal 30-year permits. The permits could be much, much shorter given that there will not be bald eagles and golden eagles (or other flyers) around that much longer if this continues.

Where are the technology safeguards for birds?