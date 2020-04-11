58°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: A link between air pollution and COVID-19 deaths

Rita Ransom Las Vegas
April 10, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Earlier this week, Harvard University released the results of a study on the effects of exposure to air pollution on death rates from COVID-19. The results are dramatic but not surprising. A small increase in long-term exposure to airborne particulate matter leads to a large increase in COVID-19 death rate.

This is especially frightening because the Trump administration has now commanded the EPA to suspend the enforcement of environmental laws with no end date, ignoring the need for protecting the health of communities from air and other forms of pollution.

U.S. government scientists estimate that COVID-19 may kill between 100,000 and 240,000 Americans. The majority of the pre-existing conditions that increase the risk of death for COVID-19 are the same diseases that are affected by long-term exposure to air pollution. Using established scientific protocols for this study, data was collected for approximately 3,000 counties in the United States (98 percent of the population) up to April 4.

The study results underscore the importance of continuing to enforce existing air pollution regulations to protect human health both during and after the COVID-19 crisis.

MOST READ
1
Nevada jobless to receive $600 weekly benefit retroactively
Nevada jobless to receive $600 weekly benefit retroactively
2
MGM Resorts resets shows to June 1; CirqueConnect back online
MGM Resorts resets shows to June 1; CirqueConnect back online
3
Man killed during meeting to sell computer near Summerlin
Man killed during meeting to sell computer near Summerlin
4
Thunderbirds to honor Las Vegas COVID-19 front-line workers with flyover
Thunderbirds to honor Las Vegas COVID-19 front-line workers with flyover
5
Line for food stretches for miles in central Las Vegas
Line for food stretches for miles in central Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST