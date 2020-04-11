LETTER: A link between air pollution and COVID-19 deaths

AP Photo/Eldar Emric

Earlier this week, Harvard University released the results of a study on the effects of exposure to air pollution on death rates from COVID-19. The results are dramatic but not surprising. A small increase in long-term exposure to airborne particulate matter leads to a large increase in COVID-19 death rate.

This is especially frightening because the Trump administration has now commanded the EPA to suspend the enforcement of environmental laws with no end date, ignoring the need for protecting the health of communities from air and other forms of pollution.

U.S. government scientists estimate that COVID-19 may kill between 100,000 and 240,000 Americans. The majority of the pre-existing conditions that increase the risk of death for COVID-19 are the same diseases that are affected by long-term exposure to air pollution. Using established scientific protocols for this study, data was collected for approximately 3,000 counties in the United States (98 percent of the population) up to April 4.

The study results underscore the importance of continuing to enforce existing air pollution regulations to protect human health both during and after the COVID-19 crisis.