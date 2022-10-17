LETTER: A link between military recruitment and pay?

There was a story in Tuesday’s Review Journal about the military falling short of its recruitment goals. How incredibly stupid must those in the upper levels of our military — and Congress — be to not know that if you want more of something then you offer to pay more? And how about this proposal? Pay soldiers enough so that their families do not need food stamps to survive. You might even get a better quality of soldier.

“Based on the Pentagon’s own data, 24 percent of enlisted personnel are food insecure,” said Mackenzie Eaglen, an American Enterprise Institute analyst.

Perhaps a bit more money will fix the problem. It surely works for the acquisition of armaments of various sorts.