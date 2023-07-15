LETTER: A longtime Starbucks shuts its doors in Summerlin
Did COVID change all our habits?
The recent closing of the Starbucks located in Summerlin Village Center is symptomatic of a more fundamental societal change.
Starbucks’ phenomenal early growth was based on the “third place” concept. Your home is your first place, and your work site is second. Starbucks was a destination to which you were invited to spend your social or non-office time during the day, enjoy a cup of coffee, chat with your friends or go online.
Now, perhaps in part due to COVID, the ongoing, socially isolating shift to mobile apps and drive-through windows has made Starbucks stores such as in Village Center obsolete.