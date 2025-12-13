52°F
Letters

LETTER: A major pet peeve

Michael Pravica Henderson
December 12, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

Perhaps it’s just me, but it seems like almost every day that when I venture out to various establishments, I see people taking their pets with them inside. I see dogs being carried in grocery carts at supermarkets and wholesale retailers. I observe pets inside restaurants as their owners eat — and even pets being held right up against glass where food is being prepared for humans, not dogs.

In other words, I view serious health code violations almost every day.

All it takes to bring down a business is some sort of food-borne health problem (parasites, fleas, fungus, bacteria, etc.), allergic shock/anaphylaxis or violent injury to unsuspecting customers. In that spirit, I beseech business owners and county and city health officials to do better and be more vigilant to prevent a looming health crisis as some people aggressively seek to bring their pets into businesses where food is being sold, prepared and served to human customers.

