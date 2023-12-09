48°F
Letters

LETTER: A mass shooting at UNLV

Gary Lewey Las Vegas
December 8, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
Metro vehicles still line the parking lot outside for the Student Union following the shooting ...
Metro vehicles still line the parking lot outside for the Student Union following the shooting on the UNLV campus on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The UNLV murders this week serve as yet another gruesome reminder of our nation’s persistent issue with mass shootings. Gov. Joe Lombardo’s prolonged praise for our first responders in the aftermath only highlights the systemic failure to address the root problem. Are we so complacent that we’ve accepted this issue as unfixable?

What’s wrong with our legislators? We’ve implemented laws safeguarding us in various aspects of life — regarding seat belts, smoking, drinking and driving — yet we stumble when it comes to enacting fundamental gun safety laws. Other nations have harmonized gun owner rights with effective solutions. What hinders us? It’s time to deliver a clear ultimatum to our elected officials: Either fix the problem decisively or step aside.

