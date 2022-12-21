43°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
nye
jeff_german
Letters

LETTER: A matter of perspective

Timothy Fitzgerald Las Vegas
December 20, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
FILE - The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP P ...
FILE - The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

In his Thursday letter, Richard A. Hebert rails about columnist Victor Davis Hanson’s gross exaggerations and outright lies. I’m wondering why he couldn’t list just one. He goes on to complain about the Review-Journal being too far right — like the insert Sun section isn’t too far left.

I imagine Mr. Hebert is blocking out the Twitter dumps and outright censorship of conservatives. We are lucky to have the Review-Journal to expose it, warts and all.

MOST READ
1
Police say woman attacked Burger King manager in bathroom
Police say woman attacked Burger King manager in bathroom
2
Bettor wins more than $2.8M thanks to wild Raiders ending
Bettor wins more than $2.8M thanks to wild Raiders ending
3
Nevada DMV cracking down on ‘classics’
Nevada DMV cracking down on ‘classics’
4
Sportsbooks ‘killed’ by Raiders on ‘dumbest play ever’ by Patriots
Sportsbooks ‘killed’ by Raiders on ‘dumbest play ever’ by Patriots
5
Here’s how the Raiders could still make the playoffs
Here’s how the Raiders could still make the playoffs
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018 file photo, signs warning homeless residents they'll need to move o ...
LETTER: Of house and home
Destin LeBlanc Knoxville, Tennessee

The fundamentals for the unhoused.

FILE - President Joe Biden jogs across the South Lawn of the White House to speak with visitors ...
LETTER: Joe Biden is a success?
Kent Davidson Las Vegas

What would be the damage if Democrats labeled him a failure?

More stories for you
LETTER: Aren’t all murders actually ‘hate’ crimes
LETTER: Aren’t all murders actually ‘hate’ crimes
LETTER: Henderson police unions need to take care of their own house
LETTER: Henderson police unions need to take care of their own house
LETTER: Biden agrees to climate change reparations
LETTER: Biden agrees to climate change reparations
LETTER: Joe Lombardo’s plans for Nevada public schools
LETTER: Joe Lombardo’s plans for Nevada public schools
LETTER: Time for NDOT to end failed HOV experiment
LETTER: Time for NDOT to end failed HOV experiment
LETTER: Biden’s student loan bribe may have worked
LETTER: Biden’s student loan bribe may have worked