LETTER: A matter of perspective

In his Thursday letter, Richard A. Hebert rails about columnist Victor Davis Hanson’s gross exaggerations and outright lies. I’m wondering why he couldn’t list just one. He goes on to complain about the Review-Journal being too far right — like the insert Sun section isn’t too far left.

I imagine Mr. Hebert is blocking out the Twitter dumps and outright censorship of conservatives. We are lucky to have the Review-Journal to expose it, warts and all.