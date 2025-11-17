LETTER: A measles case in Clark County

As a pediatrician and the vice president of the Nevada Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, I am deeply concerned by the recent measles case in Clark County — our first since 2018. The affected infant was too young to receive the measles vaccine, reminding us that vaccination is not just a personal choice, but a community responsibility.

Measles is one of the most contagious infectious diseases. It can lead to severe complications — including pneumonia, brain swelling and death — but it is entirely preventable through safe and effective vaccination.

When vaccination rates drop, herd immunity weakens, leaving infants, immunocompromised individuals and others who cannot be vaccinated vulnerable to infection. Every person who stays up to date on immunizations contributes to a protective shield that keeps our whole community safe.

We must remain vigilant. Parents, caregivers and health-care providers alike should ensure children and adults are fully immunized according to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Protecting one another through vaccination is a simple, powerful act of compassion and civic duty — one that saves lives.