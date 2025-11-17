56°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: A measles case in Clark County

Southern Nevada Health District offices (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Southern Nevada Health District offices (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
The holding cell, or "last night cell" where the inmate is kept before the execution. ...
LETTER: Is the death penalty still viable
New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, a socialist. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
LETTER: On socialism and communism
LETTER: Attack on charter schools misses mark
(Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto
LETTER: Strip parking is a drag
Julpohng Vilai Las Vegas
November 16, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

As a pediatrician and the vice president of the Nevada Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, I am deeply concerned by the recent measles case in Clark County — our first since 2018. The affected infant was too young to receive the measles vaccine, reminding us that vaccination is not just a personal choice, but a community responsibility.

Measles is one of the most contagious infectious diseases. It can lead to severe complications — including pneumonia, brain swelling and death — but it is entirely preventable through safe and effective vaccination.

When vaccination rates drop, herd immunity weakens, leaving infants, immunocompromised individuals and others who cannot be vaccinated vulnerable to infection. Every person who stays up to date on immunizations contributes to a protective shield that keeps our whole community safe.

We must remain vigilant. Parents, caregivers and health-care providers alike should ensure children and adults are fully immunized according to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Protecting one another through vaccination is a simple, powerful act of compassion and civic duty — one that saves lives.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto
LETTER: Strip parking is a drag
Phyllis Anderson Las Vegas

Like many locals, my husband and I now avoid the Strip after having enjoyed meals and shows there for years. We have visited three hotels recently, and I’m here to tell you self-parking is, frankly, a nightmare.

LETTER: ACA subsidies help those who need it
John Neiman Las Vegas

Even MAGA firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been out calling for the ACA subsidies to be expanded because her adult children’s health coverage will increase by thousands of dollars.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
LETTER: Trump’s overseas folly
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

Is the game at hand for the Trump regime to see how thin we can wear our military down? It seems so.

LETTER: What about Trump’s tax cuts for the rich?
Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas

You criticize Democrats for shutting down the government to push to extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits, yet you say nothing about Republicans making permanent the massive Trump-era tax cuts for the wealthy.

LETTER: No leniency for shoplifters in Nevada
Paula A. Reber Las Vegas

Lawmakers should make all shoplifting a chargeable offense, and the perpetrator should face appropriate punishment.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
LETTER: Let’s stop worrying about Joe Biden
Eugene H. Humbert Pahrump

I find it disingenuous that Review-Journal columnist Debra J. Saunders is unable to concern herself with the recent events of the current resident of the White House and still obsesses over Joe Biden’s decline.

MORE STORIES