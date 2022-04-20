85°F
LETTER: A Mirage dolphin dies too young

Annoula Wylderich Las Vegas
April 20, 2022 - 4:09 pm
 
A baby dolphin swims with its mother Bella at Siegfried & Roy's Secret Garden and Dolphin Habit ...
A baby dolphin swims with its mother Bella at Siegfried & Roy's Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat at The Mirage. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

How sad that Bella died at the Mirage Secret Garden Dolphin Habitat, especially considering how young she was (Review-Journal, April 16). It’s astonishing to think that her life was curtailed by more than 40 years.

History has shown us that marine mammals do not do well in captivity. Yet we continue to imprison them for the sake of public entertainment. We might enjoy them for an hour or so, but we get to go home afterward; they never get to leave their confines and artificial habitat.

Those of us who care about their well being are counting on Hard Rock Hotel officials to exhibit some compassion when they finally take over the Mirage by sending these beautiful creatures to sea pens where specialists can provide appropriate care and a better environment for them so they might live out the remainder of their (hopefully longer) lives in a real ocean. This gesture would signal that the new owners are in line with today’s more informed mindset about the use of animals in entertainment.

THE LATEST
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: COVID questions remain
Al Lasso Las Vegas

As the disease slips into the background, writer wants answers.

AP Photo/Matt York, File
LETTER: Abbott wins
Bill Stott Henderson

A headline for a story in Friday’s Review-Journal read: “Abbott relents; truck logjam starts to ease.” As the story indicates, the rigorous inspection policy put in place by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was eased after Mexican governors agreed to increase security on the Mexican side of the border — exactly what Gov. Abbott sought. So I don’t believe any fair-minded American would consider this a result of Gov. Abbott “relenting.” I believe they’d characterize the result as “winning.”