LETTER: A mistake to write-off tourist concerns

A view of the north end of the Las Vegas Strip in an undated photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, ...
A view of the north end of the Las Vegas Strip in an undated photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
Robert Hirst Las Vegas
September 19, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Kate Wik, chief marketing officer of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, writes off criticism of the current “please come to Las Vegas” campaign as, “a few local loud voices” (Sept. 10 Review-Journal). Ms. Wik, the person responsible for that campaign, then shares lots of examples about how great the campaign is, citing views and clicks and an overwhelming feeling that everything is beautiful in “fun and exciting” Las Vegas. That must be true because the influencers think so.

But there’s been no increases in visitors, airport traffic, room rates or revenue yet, so hold the campaign champagne. Yet that will surely follow, as indicated by others quoted in the article, including the convention authority president and a board member. It is a trifecta of enthusiasm for the fabulousness to come.

Unfortunately, these visionaries were in place when their tactics contributed to near double-digit reductions in key visitor metrics. If only the influencers were more influential and the visionaries more in focus.

Local loud voices would like the city to be busy and successful so everyone can prosper. They also are much closer to the majority of strip visitors given the convention authority officials have that opportunity only in a Raider’s suite or at the FI race. The convention authority has chosen to prioritize favorable articles versus facing the reality and consensus of locals and visitors regarding service and value. That is loud and clear.

Somewhere along the line, perhaps popsicles and pick-ups will move the needle. But we can be sure that the designers of this fabulous new campaign will judge it to be … fabulous.

