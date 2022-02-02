46°F
Letters

LETTER: A mule is shot near Summerlin

Robert Ungar Las Vegas
February 1, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
The recent horrible crime at the Cowboy Trail Rides in Red Rock Canyon (a mule shot in the head) is likely the result predicted by “broken windows” crime theory. Ignore or tolerate minor lawlessness, and major crimes follow.

Illegal camping along state Route 159 — dozens of campers just outside Summerlin — has been tolerated for years. Escalating crime has followed. The BLM and Metro must end this illegal camping.

Do we need to wait for a crime wave in Summerlin before taking action?

