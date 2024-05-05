70°F
Letters

LETTER: A needed perspective on grocery merger proposal

Las Vegas Review-Journal
Las Vegas Review-Journal
Paul Albrecht Las Vegas
May 4, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

I understand the view of those opposing the Kroger-Albertsons merger. However, they have the wrong perspective.

Albertsons’ competition is actually Walmart now, Amazon in the near future and maybe even Google eventually. Companies need to keep up with the economics of the giants in their industry. It will not benefit consumers, if both Kroger and Albertsons each are forced out of business separately.

Joanne Leovy Las Vegas

I personally can’t wait to give up the soporific scenery, racetrack-like mentality and beautiful Baker bathroom stops of the Interstate 15 car commute in favor of a sleek, smooth train.

