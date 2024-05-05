LETTER: A needed perspective on grocery merger proposal

Do we want both Albertsons and Kroger to go out of business?

I understand the view of those opposing the Kroger-Albertsons merger. However, they have the wrong perspective.

Albertsons’ competition is actually Walmart now, Amazon in the near future and maybe even Google eventually. Companies need to keep up with the economics of the giants in their industry. It will not benefit consumers, if both Kroger and Albertsons each are forced out of business separately.