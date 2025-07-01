95°F
Letters

LETTER: A Nevada Democratic lawmaker under siege?

The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tom Townsend Las Vegas
June 30, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Regarding your Saturday story informing readers that Nevada Republicans “escalated a social media discussion about immigration” against Nevada lawmaker Fabian Donate, who declared that he had undocumented (read: illegal) family members: I’d say the obvious. Nevada lawmakers should follow the law.

As far as the legislator’s claim that he is “always willing to work across the aisle” pushing President George W. Bush’s pathways to citizenship and comprehensive immigration reform (read: amnesty): Pushing failed policies of a RINO president multiple administrations and decades ago is hardly what could reasonably be called working “across the aisle” in any meaningful sense.

I think it is more akin to “grasping at straws” to obscure realities.

LETTER: A sad commentary
Jack Corrick Boulder City

When our society requires armed guards at a house of worship, it is a sad commentary on our time.

LETTER: Racking up the wins
James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas

Donald Trump’s impressive foreign policy record.

LETTER: On foreign and domestic wars
Joan Bockholt North Las Vegas

This is a war against the values we say we believe in: the rule of law, equality and protection of our civil rights.

LETTER: In pursuit of justice and fairness
Annoula Wylderich Las Vegas

As a long-time reader of the Review Journal, I’d like to thank the staff for their pursuit of justice and fairness on various issues that impact our community.

