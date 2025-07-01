LETTER: A Nevada Democratic lawmaker under siege?

LETTER: Democrats try to go off the rails again

Regarding your Saturday story informing readers that Nevada Republicans “escalated a social media discussion about immigration” against Nevada lawmaker Fabian Donate, who declared that he had undocumented (read: illegal) family members: I’d say the obvious. Nevada lawmakers should follow the law.

As far as the legislator’s claim that he is “always willing to work across the aisle” pushing President George W. Bush’s pathways to citizenship and comprehensive immigration reform (read: amnesty): Pushing failed policies of a RINO president multiple administrations and decades ago is hardly what could reasonably be called working “across the aisle” in any meaningful sense.

I think it is more akin to “grasping at straws” to obscure realities.