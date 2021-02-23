LETTER: A new administration, same disrespect

Joe Biden speaks at the Biden Courage Awards. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

In response to the Feb. 18 article “Officials squabble over blame for rollout speed”: This backstabbing of previous administrations by incoming administrations has got to stop. Barack Obama did it. Donald Trump did it and now the Biden/Harris gang is dissing the Trump gang.

For God’s sake, stop already. All this does is degrade our U.S. leaders in the eyes of the world. Praise the other for their efforts and then do better. That makes the USA look more effective and makes every citizen of the USA feel prouder for our country.