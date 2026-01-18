LETTER: A new approach to homelessness

I want every American to have the opportunity to be self-sufficient, which includes ending cycles of homelessness. The Biden administration’s “Housing First” policies promoted dependency and ignored root causes of homelessness such as addiction and mental illness. “Housing First” has become “Housing Only,” with no strings attached for real healing — no care, treatment or recovery services.

Under Mr. Biden, HUD funneled more than $12 billion to the Continuum of Care (CoC) program, with up to 95 percent for permanent subsidized housing. Yet homelessness rose 33 percent since 2020. These results are unacceptable for the people who need care and for the taxpayer.

Nevada’s three CoCs received $25,247,653 in fiscal 2024, followed by a 17 percent increase in homelessness. The Biden-era program fueled homelessness and addiction, sidelined faith-based providers and rewarded dependency. American lives paid the price.

Under Donald Trump, we’re restoring the CoC program to its original goals and ensuring accountability and transparency, ending the failed homeless industrial complex. We announced $3.9 billion in fiscal 2025 CoC funding opportunities, incentivizing transitional housing and supportive services — with hundreds of millions in new dollars for successful programs. Success now means Americans achieving self-sufficiency, not languishing in taxpayer-funded housing units with no path forward.

Importantly, faith-based organizations are again welcomed to the table. With more than 1,980 religious groups in Nevada, more flexible resources can help more vulnerable neighbors.

We stand firm in our approach: historic funding, flexibility, new providers, faster processes and results-focused programs that will empower Americans to reach their full potential.