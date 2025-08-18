88°F
LETTER: A new housing development in the northwest?

Paul Grasewicz Las Vegas
August 17, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

A Review-Journal headline announced the Las Vegas City Council’s approval of an agreement to purchase 940 acres for a 6,000-unit housing project in the northwest valley. According to the EPA, the average household uses 300 gallons per day or 100,000 gallons per year. Multiply this by 6,000 houses and you get 600 million gallons of water annually.

At some point, our local governments, the state of Nevada and our neighboring states need to get serious about how the increasingly limited Colorado River will handle this depletion. When Lake Mead ends up empty, what happens next?

