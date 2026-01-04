50°F
LETTER: A new test for those who hold public office

The Dome of the U.S. Capitol Building. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
The Dome of the U.S. Capitol Building. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Jim Hayes Las Vegas
January 3, 2026 - 9:01 pm
 

For the new year, I think anyone wishing to hold public office should be required to prove that they can tie their shoes, because from what we are seeing today, I doubt very few of them in office now can do anything so simple.

For the higher offices, such as president, those people should be required to wear shock collars so if they lie about anything they get shocked. It certainly works with other creatures and is something we have never seen before.

These new requirements may be the only way we will ever see anyone in office who can truly help the people they represent.

