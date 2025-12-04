LETTER: A note to Mark Wahlberg

In a recent article, the Review-Journal’s Mike Akers interviewed Hollywood star and Las Vegas Valley resident Mark Wahlberg about the 36th legislative special session in Carson City. Mr. Wahlberg was convinced that, when it comes to the Summerlin Studios, “It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when” for industry giants to invest in the Silver State.

If that is true, Nevadans should not be the ones footing the bill for projects that are “destined” for the success that proponents promised to the legislators. During special and regular legislative sessions of 2025, Nevadans passionately opposed this bill. Their message was simple: The transferable tax credits are economically unsound, the jobs are not reliable and the industry is rapidly changing with technological innovations. That is why the bill died.

If studios are as shovel-ready as Mr. Wahlberg promises year after year, then maybe they should follow his own example as a successful businessowner who does not rely on taxpayer funds as a safety net. A good bargain for Nevada should not include empty promises conditional on public subsidies for billion-dollar corporations claiming they would have come anyway.