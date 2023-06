FILE - President Donald Trump watches Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan depart the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The White House defended Trump's disclosure of classified information to senior Russian officials as "wholly appropriate," as Trump tried to beat back criticism from fellow Republicans and calm international allies increasingly wary about sharing their secrets with the new president. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Regarding “whataboutism” from Trump defenders: I refer you to the traffic officer’s reply after he pulls you over and you plead, “Why aren’t you getting all the other speeders out here?” The cop says: “You passed them.”