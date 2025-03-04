LETTER: A pay boost for school board members?

I see where our left-leaning Legislature wants to increase the pay of Clark County School Board members from $9,000 per year to nearly $90,000 per year (Friday Review-Journal). While I’m not against school board members making more money, I have a better idea. I propose that board members get an increase in salary of $1,000 for every 1 point increase in math proficiency among our high school students, which is currently sits at about 20 percent. This way, if the percentage of proficient students increases to 100, the school board would get an $80,000 increase in pay — more than the liberal legislators want to give away for nothing.

School board members ran and were elected knowing the pay. Aren’t we tired of giving away our money for nothing? Where will this money come from? Do the Democrats have a magical printing machine or a money tree? The power company wants to raise our rates and our property taxes increase every year. Where will this money come from?