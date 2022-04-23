61°F
Letters

LETTER: A picture says a thousand words

David Tulanian Henderson
April 22, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
How appropriate that the president and the first lady are pictured with two huge Easter bunnies (April 19 Review-Journal) right below the explosive Durham article that confirms that a Hillary Clinton lawyer lied to government officials and the CIA. These are very serious charges.

Of course Donald Trump was not correct about everything regarding the 2020 election and earlier. But he was right about a number of things, as the Durham report confirms. Also, it appears that Mr. Trump was right about the Hunter Biden laptop scandal that the media are finally reporting. The fact that President Joe Biden refuses to even talk about these explosive allegations shows me that he has truly gone down the rabbit hole.

(The Associated Press)
