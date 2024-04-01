52°F
Letters

LETTER: A plan for Metro and bad drivers

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Philip Halverson Las Vegas
March 31, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Sheriff Kevin McMahill continues lobbying for millions of taxpayer dollars to finance red light cameras. Has anyone investigated the efficacy of this technology? If you did, you just might find cameras to be great at generating revenue, but not so great at reducing traffic fatalities.

Here’s a better idea: Make all — and I mean all — Metro officers traffic officers. Included in this policy would be the declaration of zero tolerance for traffic offenders. Get cops out of their cars and on to the streets writing citations. Once Las Vegans and visitors realize “all eyes are watching” our traffic carnage will decrease.

