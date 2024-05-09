67°F
Letters

LETTER: A proxy war on the United States

Graham H. Tye North Las Vegas
May 8, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

The events we’re seeing at Columbia and other universities are not the actions of misguided students supporting Palestinians, but Palestinian proxies making war on the United States. Our leaders, forever nailed to the cross of political correctness dare not acknowledge it. Instead, they must wait for another Pearl Harbor or 9-11 to give them the courage to defend the nation.

The United States is lost, in every sense of the word. The individual states must now defend themselves.

