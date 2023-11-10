54°F
Letters

LETTER: A Republican weeps for his party

Don Ellis Henderson
November 9, 2023 - 9:02 pm
 
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Your Tuesday editorial claimed that Democrats are sweating President Joe Biden’s re-election. Maybe some are concerned because of his age, but that does not mean he will not trounce any Republican front-runner.

The editorial should have said that the true diehard Republicans are sweating because they believe the MAGA nuts will again nominate their biggest loser. They have good reason to sweat because if in some way he again cheats his way to the White House steps, they will be his and the MAGA group’s first target to have a gun pointed at their heads.

I am writing with tears in my eyes because for many years I was a proud Republican, and it is very hard to believe that many of my friends believe living without democracy is their way of the future.

