LETTER: A revolving door in court for Las Vegas traffic offenses

Las Vegas Review-Journal

I read in the Review-Journal about people with multiple traffic offenses having them reduced to a slap on the wrist. Is it any wonder that Las Vegas has one of the highest incidences of serious traffic offenses in the country? The deterrent has been removed — and in many cases expunged.

If this is what the justice system allows, why do we enforce our laws? We seem to be waiting for someone to be killed before any action is forthcoming. No matter how hard I try, I cannot make any sense of why a deterrent should be removed so that the offender can live to commit the same crime as often as he or she pleases.