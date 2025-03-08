LETTER: A road map for Nevada lawmakers on education

The most important duty facing the Legislature is improving Nevada’s poor K-12 education system. This state needs bold changes.

Unfortunately, it now appears that little will be accomplished — again. What we need are the following bold actions:

1. Break up the Clark County School District. Competition will improve outcomes.

2. Adopt stricter discipline rules. Our schools are not babysitters.

3. Make graduation standards tougher. We need to challenge our students.

4. Adopt a merit-based pay model. The best administrators and teachers deserve to be paid more, and better pay will help attract better teachers.

5. Adopt an aggressive plan for school choice.

If we do not make bold changes, we will certainly fall farther behind the many states that have already adopted these sensible solutions.