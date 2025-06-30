LETTER: A sad commentary

From the front page to the last, the Review-Journal’s Tuesday A section carried a lot of “discouraging words.” The latest on the centuries old warfare in the Middle East tells us that it has evolved from arrows and spears to nuclear weapons — with little thought about what this means for the rest of our world. Then comes the piece about a fatal shooting involving an armed guard at a church. Really? When our society requires armed guards at a house of worship, it is a sad commentary on our time.